Last nine years dedicated to inclusive growth: Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

A rally was organised at Dana Mandi Gill Road in which Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP national secretary Dr Mahendra Singh, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma were present.

Highlighting the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Mandaviya said the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing equal opportunities too all citizens of the country.

The last nine years have been dedicated to bringing inclusive, progressive and sustainable development.

Dr Mandaviya said in the last nine years, India has written the story of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, leaving the policy of ‘Apna Parivar, Apna Vikas’ of one of the parties of the country. “Earlier no one used to listen to India. But today, when India speaks, the whole world listens,” the minister said.

Rajneesh Dhiman, BJP district president, apprised the public about the achievements of the BJP government.