Last prayers for mother of Trident founder on Aug 6

Ludhiana, July 28

The last prayers for Maya Devi, mother of Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, founder of the Trident Group, will be performed in Ludhiana on August 6 from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Maya Devi had recently passed away at the age of 90 years after a brief illness. All officers and employees of the Trident Group expressed condolences to the bereaved family.