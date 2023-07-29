Last prayers for mother of Trident founder on Aug 6

Ludhiana, July 28
The last prayers for Maya Devi, mother of Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, founder of the Trident Group, will be performed in Ludhiana on August 6 from 12 noon to 1 pm.
Maya Devi had recently passed away at the age of 90 years after a brief illness. All officers and employees of the Trident Group expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two