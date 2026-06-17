Last year’s flood trauma haunts Dhoka Mohalla ahead of rains

With the monsoon season approaching, residents of Dhoka Mohalla along Buddha Nullah are once again gripped by fear, haunted by memories of last year’s flooding when the area was inundated with black slush from the drain.

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Residents suffered heavy losses after floodwater entered their homes, destroying furniture, electronic appliances and other valuables. Although compensation was announced by the authorities after the floods, residents say they have not received a single penny nearly a year later.

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The covering of Buddha Nullah was also announced after last year’s floods. However, work on the project began only a week ago, prompting fears among residents that it may not be completed before the arrival of the monsoon.

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Many residents worry they could once again find themselves surrounded by pools of foul and stagnant water during the rainy season.

Hardeep Singh, whose house was flooded with dirty, murky water last year, said most of his belongings were destroyed and his family has struggled to recover from the losses.

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“My electronic appliances and other belongings, including furniture, were destroyed in the floodwater and we have been unable to repurchase many of the things we lost because of financial constraints. Nobody from the government side came to help us. The promises have turned out to be hollow,” he said.

Kanta Devi, another resident who suffered losses during last year’s floods, said politicians only visited the area after the damage had been done.

“They come, make announcements, get photographed and then never return,” she said.

“We are fearing the rains and are already praying that it does not rain. Last year was a disaster,” said area resident Ramesh Kumar.

Area councillor Arun Sharma said work on covering the drain had started only recently after repeated efforts and persuasion.

“It was after much persuasion that the work for covering the drain was finally started. We are hoping against hope that it will be completed before the start of the monsoon season,” he said.

“People in the area suffered huge losses due to the floods. Compensation was announced, but nothing has been done. Not a single penny has been given to anyone from the area,” Sharma added.