Late plantation could cause labour pangs, fear farmers

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 20

The four-phase paddy sowing schedule announced by the government has put the farmers of the district in a state of worry. Ludhiana comes under the third phase for sowing, which will start from June 19.

Farmers say labourers needed for the sowing of paddy crop start arriving from other states to the district in the first week of June every year.

With Ludhiana’s schedule starting from June 19, they are worried if the labourers will still be available by then to work in the fields. The cultivators apprehend that they would leave for those areas where sowing would begin earlier.

Swarnjeet Singh, a farmer from Ghulal village, said the paddy plantation schedule would not be of much help to him but would only create hurdles in arranging labourers for the plantation.

“The labourers mostly start arriving from neighbouring states into Punjab in the beginning of June. This year, I fear that they will go to those areas first where plantation is started earlier and will not come back till the whole work is completed. In this way, arranging for labourers will not be an easy task and the entire schedule might suffer,” he said.

Harcharan Singh, another cultivator from Bairsal Kalan village, said he deploys the same labourers every year and they usually come in the first week of June.

“As per the schedule announced by the government, sowing will start in third week of June here. If I have to retain my labourers, I will have to pay them more so that they don’t move to other districts,” he added.

“I have been trying to inform the labourers deployed by me every year to come a little late this time as they generally come in the starting of June itself. They will be disappointed to find no work here this year,” said another farmer from Machhiwara.