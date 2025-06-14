Launch of ‘Easy Jamabandi’ portal revolutionary: Bhullar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar praised the AAP government’s decision to launch the ‘Easy Jamabandi’ portal under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, calling it a revolutionary move.

Advertisement

He said the step would give a relief to the common man from visiting government offices repeatedly and would eliminate corruption.

Bhullar addressed a press conference in Ludhiana on the matter along with AAP leaders Neel Garg and Baltej Pannu. He said the initiative would prove to be highly beneficial in providing the public with corruption-free and transparent governance.

Advertisement

He stated that the purpose of the initiative was to eliminate corruption in processes such as registry, intkal and fard (land ownership document) in the Revenue Department and to make the property registration process simple and transparent. He said with the elimination of corruption in these services, millions of people would feel relieved.

He mentioned that earlier, Revenue Department employees would deliberately tamper with names or other details in registry and intkal-related documents, forcing people to run pillar to post and pay bribes to have them corrected. Now, with everything being online, people would not face any such issues.

Advertisement

Bhullar said nearly 99 per cent of land records in the Revenue Department had been digitised to eradicate corruption and the remaining one per cent would also be digitised soon to ensure people face no issues in the future.

If any problems arise in the registry process, anyone can now avail of related services from the department through its website or by dialing 1076 from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, if there are issues related to names or other details, these can also be resolved by lodging an online complaint, which will be addressed within 15 days.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur campaigns for Arora

Meanwhile, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is vigorously canvassing in support of Sanjeev Arora, the AAP candidate.

In a series of public engagements and door-to-door campaigns, she is directly appealing to voters, especially women, to support Arora. Addressing various gatherings, she has been highlighting his credibility, approachable nature and sustained efforts towards development in the city over the past three years.

Describing the voters of Ludhiana (West) as “highly educated and aware,” Dr Gurpreet Mann said she was confident that they would make a wise decision. She praised Arora as a development-focused leader who has diligently worked across all sections of society to address both minor and

major concerns.

She cited Arora’s efforts for providing ownership rights to residents of Lal Lakir areas as an example of his commitment to public service. “It was with his consistent efforts that these residents received long-pending rights after decades,” she said.

Dr Mann was making an appeal to voters to cast their ballots in large numbers for Arora despite the summer heat, describing him as a leader who stands apart from others because of his consistent grassroots-level work. She also acknowledged the RS MP’s intensive poll campaign over the past three months, during which he visited mohallas and wards to connect with residents.

Her campaign events are witnessing a large turnout of women, indicating rising support for Arora among female voters.