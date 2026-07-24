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Home / Ludhiana / Lawyers continue strike as talks in Chandigarh end in stalemate

Lawyers continue strike as talks in Chandigarh end in stalemate

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:18 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Advocates sitting on a hunger strike at the District Court Complex in Ludhiana on Thursday.
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The statewide agitation by advocates against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy is set to continue after talks between representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Punjab Bar Associations and judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court failed to break the deadlock on Thursday.

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According to Himanshu Walia, secretary, District Bar Association, a delegation of the JAC met HC judges in Chandigarh to resolve the impasse. During the meeting, the judges suggested that advocates should first withdraw the strike, after which a meeting of Bar representatives with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) could be facilitated on Tuesday.

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However, the JAC declined the proposal, maintaining the strike could not be called off merely on verbal assurances. They doubled down on their demand for a concrete written assurance.

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“The Bar can’t withdraw the movement merely on verbal assurances. We have conveyed that the agitation will continue until a written assurance addressing our concerns is received,” Walia said.

In Ludhiana, the relay hunger strike entered its third day at the Chamber Complex near the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court. The ‘no work’ call remained effective, severely affecting judicial functioning in the district courts.

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Bar leaders from across the state also met in Chandigarh on Thursday to deliberate on the future course of action and chalk out the next phase of the statewide movement.

Vipin Saggar, president, District Bar Association, said the legal fraternity was united and would continue the peaceful agitation until the authorities issued a written assurance on the issues raised by the Bar.

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