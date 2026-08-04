Lawyers end agitation after CJI assures review of LADC policy

The 28-day statewide agitation by advocates against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy ended on Monday after the legal fraternity claimed a major breakthrough during talks with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in New Delhi.

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According to representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations, the CJI assured the delegation that the tenure of the existing Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) panel, which expires on September 30, 2026, would not be extended. The delegation also stated that the judiciary agreed to review the existing policy and consider framing a revised policy after taking into account suggestions from the Bar.

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However, advocates said they were awaiting a formal written communication before treating the matter as finally concluded.

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The agitation, which began on July 7, had brought judicial work across Punjab to a virtual standstill, with advocates observing a complete “No Work” boycott of courts.

In Ludhiana, judicial proceedings remained affected on Monday as most matters were adjourned, while lawyers continued their sit-in protest and symbolic hunger strike.

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District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, president Vipan Saggar and general secretary Himanshu Walia termed the development a victory for the legal fraternity’s unity and peaceful agitation. They said the government and the judiciary had responded positively to the concerns consistently raised by advocates over the implementation of the LADC policy.

The District Bar Association has convened a General House meeting at 12.30 pm on Tuesday to brief members about the outcome of the Delhi meeting and the decisions taken by the Joint Action Committee. The Bar will also discuss the written communication, if received, and the future course of action.

DBA office-bearer Rachin Soni said advocates would resume regular court work from Tuesday and appear before courts as usual. He added that further action on the show-cause notices issued by the District Bar Association to advocates serving as LADC counsels would be decided after the written order is issued and in accordance with the decision of the Joint Action Committee.