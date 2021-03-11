Lawyers hold sit-in outside Ludhiana CP office

Ludhiana, May 4
City lawyers today staged a dharna outside the office of Commissioner of Police (CP) alleging that cops were not listening to their genuine grievances and taking action in a biased manner. Lawyers also abstained from work, which hit the courts working adversely.
In the morning, lawyers assembled at the executive room of the District Bar Association (DBA). Thereafter, they went to the corridors of the courts raising slogans against the Punjab Police.
Later, they met the Commissioner of Police, Dr Kaustubh Sharma, and handed over a memorandum to him, which mentioned cases pertaining to six lawyers of the city. The CP heard grievances of these six lawyers one by one.
The DBA president, Gurkirpal Singh Gill and secretary Mandeep Sidhu claimed that the case of a woman lawyer, who was being constantly harassed by some persons was brought into the knowledge of the CP. Lawyers were assured of action against culprits, they added. Lawyers were also assured that no haste proceedings would be initiated against them, they said.
Gill said in one case against a lawyer Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, which would be headed by DCP Varinder Singh Brar. The SIT would file report after proper enquiry, Gill added.
Former DBA president Parupkar Ghumman, Sanjiv Malhotra, Narinder Adya, Gurinder Sood, Inderpal Singh Nobby and Rajesh Khanna sat on dharna outside the CP office.
