Lawyers, leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar

Members of the District Bar Association paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the District Courts. The occasion was graced by the presence of District & Sessions Court Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa.

Chetan Verma, Former Vice Chairman, Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh, was joined by advocates Narinder Aadia, Hatinder Gill, Vinny Aadia, B.K. Kaler, Narinderpal Sahota, Rohit Sehgal, Priya Sharma, Sukhwinder Kaur Brar, Ajay Bains, Ranjit Singh Chahal, Suresh Bains, Harsharan Kaur and Prabh Karan, Director, PUNBUS. All attendees reaffirmed their commitment to constitutional values and the rule of law.

The Congress also paid homage to Babasaheb on his death anniversary at a gathering in Sarabha Nagar. Addressing the gathering, senior Congress leader and former president of the District Congress Committee (Urban), Pawan Dewan said the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb empowers citizens of the country to fight for their rights. Mere words cannot do justice to his personality, he added. He encouraged party workers to follow the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar and support those in need.

Members of other political parties also paid tribute to Ambedkar, remembering his invaluable contributions to the Constitution and his lifelong struggle for social justice, equality and the empowerment of marginalised communities.