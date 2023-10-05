Lawyers oppose move to shift areas from Ldh to Malerkotla

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, October 4

To express their displeasure over the administration’s decision to shift large areas from the Ludhiana Sessions Division to Malerkotla district, city lawyers will abstain from work on October 5 and 6.

District Bar Association (DBA) president Chetan Verma, Secretary Vikas Gupta, vice-president Karan Singh and finance secretary Jatinder Pal Singh Jetty arrived at the decision during a meeting today.

Verma claimed that Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surbhi Malik had recently held a meeting in this regard.

Some senior officers reportedly conveyed to the DC that resentment had been brewing among people from various quarters over the move. It has been learnt that around 110 panchayats in Payal have already submitted resolutions opposing any such move by the administration. More than 50 villages in Khanna have also passed resolutions against this move. Malerkotla was the 23rd district carved out of Sangrur on June 2, 2021.

The move could directly affect the lawyers practising in Khanna, Malaud and Payal. This step may also reduce the procurement of work for city lawyers, especially in appellate courts.

The Khanna Bar Association president has already voiced his opposition to the proposal for shifting areas falling under the jurisdiction of courts in Khanna, Payal and Maloud. Lawyers observed a strike today at Khanna, which would continue.

It may be recalled that a few days back, several political, social and religious leaders, led by former Raikot Municipal Council president Amandeep Singh Gill, had threatened to launch a stir if the decision was not rolled back.

