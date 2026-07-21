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Home / Ludhiana / Lawyers protest in Ludhiana against Legal Aid Defence Counsel policy

Lawyers protest in Ludhiana against Legal Aid Defence Counsel policy

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Legal Correspondent
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:03 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Lawyers sit on a dharna during their protest against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel policy at the Courts Complex here on Monday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN
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The agitation against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy has intensified across Punjab, following a call of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations.

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Lawyers staged a dharna near the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ludhiana, while the ‘no work’ protest continued in the district courts here today. The strike and dharna affected judicial work, with most cases being adjourned to future dates.

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Five lawyers, including DBA president Vipin Saggar, Gurbakhshish Bedi, Narinder Adia, Rupila Mohini and Charanjeet Sekhon, will sit on hunger strike tomorrow.

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On March 6, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) had constituted a committee to revisit the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) Scheme and Policy. The decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India and patron-in-chief, NALSA, in consultation with the executive chairman, NALSA, upon receipt of representations from advocates from the state. The office-bearers of various DBA had met the CJI in New Delhi recently. Despite assurances, the lawyers could not get any proper resolution, leading to an indefinite strike.

Meanwhile, Samrala Bar Association president Jaspreet Singh also announced that they would start a hunger strike from tomorrow at Samrala.

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During a Joint Action Committee meeting held through video conferencing on Sunday, it was unanimously decided to further intensify the agitation. The committee resolved that the ‘no work’ protest would continue across Punjab until the LADC policy was withdrawn. It also decided to launch relay hunger strikes at the district level, hold protest demonstrations at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, and later organise a dharna and hunger strike near the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

The meeting further resolved that every advocate would individually submit a representation to the Chief Justice of India opposing the LADC policy. Delegations will also approach Bar associations in Haryana to seek their support and broaden the movement.

Meanwhile, District Bar Association, Ludhiana, president Vipin Sagar said that no concrete decision had been taken on the advocates’ demands. He stated that the strike and ‘no work’ protest would continue until a satisfactory written assurance was received from the authorities concerned.

Bar Association secretary Himanshu Walia said the movement was aimed at protecting the rights of advocates and the independence of Bar associations. He added that advocates across Punjab were united under the leadership of the Joint Action Committee and would actively participate in all programmes announced in the coming days.

The Bar Association appealed to all advocates to maintain unity and discipline, reiterating that the agitation and court strike would continue until the LADC policy was withdrawn.

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