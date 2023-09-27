Lawyers strike work over colleague's custodial torture

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 26

Condemning the alleged brutal attack, torture, humiliation to a lawyer by Muktsar police during police custody, the city lawyers abstained from work. The working into the city courts virtually came to a standstill. The lawyers have also decided to observe September 27 again as ‘no work day’.

District Bar Association (DBA) president Chetan Verma, vice-president Karan Singh, secretary Vikas Gupta, finance secretary Jatinderpal Singh claimed that the call of ‘no work day’ was given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh remained successful with the co-operation of lawyers.

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana members Harish Rai Dhanda, former DBA presidents KR Sikri, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, Naval Kishore Chhibber, Jagmohan Singh Warraich termed it a barbaric act on the part of Muktsar police. They have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to take stern action against the erring officials at the earliest.

In a press communiqué, DBA claimed that despite the orders of CJM, Muktsar Sahib, to register FIR against the SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, DSP (Investigation) Sanjeev Goyal, CIA in-charge Inspector Raman Kumar, three constables, one Home Guard jawan and four to five unknown police personnel on the accusations of causing injuries to an advocate, wrongfully confining him, extending threat to his life and liberty as well as abetment of unnatural sex, no action was taken.

The police caused 18 injuries on the person of advocate as per medical report. In order to show solidarity, DBA Ludhiana has unanimously resolved to observe ‘no work day’ even on September 27, says press communique. Appeal has been issued to city lawyers to extend support.

