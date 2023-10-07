Lawyers to continue strike till Oct 9

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, October 6

Working of courts at Khanna, Payal, Samrala, Jagroan and Ludhiana came to a standstill after lawyers abstained from work for the third consecutive day. They announced to continue the ongoing strike till October 9 on the issue of shifting of a large number of area from Ludhiana to Malerkotla.

In the general house meeting today, presided by president Chetan Verma, the lawyers resolved to observe a complete pen-down strike. The DBA president said unless the state government doesn’t call them for discussions on the issue the strike would continue. The next course of action would be decided in the next general house meeting scheduled for October 8.

Khanna Bar Association president Sumit Luthra, Payal Bar Association president Darshan Singh Sandhu, DBA secretary Vikas Gupta, vice president Karan Singh, finance secretary Jatinder Pal Singh Jetty and several other office bearers of the different sub-divisional bar association also joined the general house meeting and shared their views.

The controversy has started with the convening of a meeting by the Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik with SDM, BDPO’s of Sub-Divisions to know about the viability of the shifting of the areas from Ludhiana district to Malerkotla district, that was carved out from Sangrur district on June 2, 2021, during the regime of Congress government.