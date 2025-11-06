Lawyers voice concern over setting up of village courts

Lawyers across the state have risen in opposition to the proposed establishment of Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) under the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, alleging the move would disturb the existing judicial framework and create administrative hurdles.

A delegation, comprising office-bearers of various Bar Associations, met Chief Justice Sheel Nagu at Chandigarh on Tuesday to apprise him of their concerns and the difficulties that were likely to arise if Gram Nyayalayas were introduced.

After the meeting, Ludhiana Bar president Vipin Saggar said, “We explained to the Chief Justice, with a detailed map of Punjab, that the distance between any two areas in the state did not exceed 25 kilometres. Establishing separate Gram Nyayalayas in such a compact state would serve no practical purpose and instead add to administrative complications.” He added that the Chief Justice advised the delegation to submit detailed written objections and assured them that their concerns would be placed before the appropriate authorities and the higher judiciary.

Lawyers across all district and sub-divisional courts observed a strike on November 4 and 5 to show solidarity with the Bar Associations’ call for the reconsideration of the decision to implement Gram Nyayalayas in the state.