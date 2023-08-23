Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 22

Term it as negligence of landlords of the industrial hub or the lenient approach of the police in taking action against such house owners who are welcoming tenant with open arms and without bothering (tenant) them to undergo any verification from the Police Department. Unfortunately, the trend is helping criminals in taking shelters in one way or another.

The city has witnessed several incidents in the past in which wanted criminals/gangsters and fraudsters were given house/apartments on rent by the people. It was exposed only when these tenants committed crime and posed challenges to the police in tracing their hideouts.

From time to time, the Ludhiana police have been issuing orders to ensure tenant verification and some FIRs were also registered against landlords for violating the orders. However, the police fail to take action regularly in such cases reportedly due to insufficient force and lenient atitude.

Besides the involvement of tenants in heinous crimes, the city witnessed several incidents in which Nepalese servants committed thefts in their owners’ houses and fled with cash and valuables. In some of the cases, they even served poisonous food to the owners and also thrashed elderly victims . Their (servants’) lack of police verification or information about their close acquaintance pose tough challenges for the police. Most of the incidents involving Nepalese servants lying untraced due to the same.

No awareness about mobile application

In August 2021, the then DGP Dinkar Gupta had launched a mobile application, ‘PPSaanjh’, through which any landlord can easily register their tenants or servants. The app was developed by the Ludhiana police for the entire state but landlords are hardly using it may be due to lack of awareness among them. Earlier, there was a cumbersome process of verification of tenants as landlords had to visit the Saanjh Kendra or police stations to fill lengthy forms but the app has made the process quite easy and transparent.

Since Ludhiana is called an industrial hub, migrant labourers have been putting up here in large numbers. People have constructed several vehras (a common place where migrants live). Neither the police nor do the administration has any record of such vehras where migrants have been given rooms on rent. Most of these vehras offer accommodation to migrants without police verification. During the previous Assembly elections, the Ludhiana police had started carrying out a door-to-door verification mainly of vehras to crackdown on wanted criminals in areas with a large migrant population, including Focal Point, Basti Jodhewal, Salem Tabri, Daba, Giaspura, Sahnewal, Dhandhari, Mundian and Jamalpur. These areas have a number of labour quarters and 10 to 50 families were said to be residing in a single building. But the exercise was not carried out in letter and in spirit.

Instances where landlords gave shelter to criminals

On August 11, 2023, the AGTF, Punjab Police, with STF, Uttar Pradesh, arrested absconding criminal Arvind Kashyap, alias Pintu, a close associate of don Dhruv Kuntu, from Ludhiana. The suspect was involved in the murder of former MLA of the Sagri Assembly constituency Sarvesh Sipu, who was killed in 2013 and had a reward of ?1 lakh on his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The suspect had been staying at a rented house in the Daba area of Ludhiana by changing his identity.

Pankaj Sharma (32) and his wife Neha Kumari (28), who had brutally killed Ram Prasad from UP and seperated his head from the body, was safely staying in a migrants’ vehra in Adarsh Nagar. Wanted in five murders in Bihar and Punjab, Pankaj was never arrested by the police for around 10 years. Had the vehra owner filed an application for tenant verification, his identity could have been exposed during the process.

On July 21, the Ludhiana police busted a fake call centre and arrested its 29 members belonging to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Those arrested are aged between 19 and 25 years. The owner rented a full-fledged house to the suspects without paying heed to the mandatory tenant verification orders of the police.

Yuvraj Sabharwal, the main accused in the Amritsar IED recovery case, with a criminal history enjoyed a safe stay in the industrial hub in the Dugri area. He got an apartment on rent through OLX app in December 2021. The truth unveiled when he was arrested by the Punjab Police.