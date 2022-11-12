Lay synthetic badminton court at Mini Rose Garden: MLA to officials

Ludhiana, November 11
Ashok Parashar Pappi, MLA, Ludhiana Central, on Friday directed officials of the Municipal Corporation to immediately replace concrete badminton court with conventional synthetic court to avoid injuries to the players.
While taking stock of beautification and renovation works in Mini Rose Garden, the MLA was shocked to find out concrete badminton court and expressed displeasure. He said the players could face serious injuries while practicing here.
The MLA immediately phoned senior MC officials and asked them to instal a synthetic court for the safety of players. He said it was really surprising that earlier government did not pay attention in this regard.
It is pertinent to mention here that beautification and renovation of the Mini Rose Garden was started last year at the cost of around Rs 4 crore.
Later, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu also inspected the ongoing project work at Mini Rose Garden. He accused the AAP MLAs of inaugurating the projects that were launched during the regime of previous Congress government. Bittu said that AAP MLAs want to take credit of the projects that were launched by the Congress government.
