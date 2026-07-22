DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Laying of interlocking tiles damaging trees: Residents

Laying of interlocking tiles damaging trees: Residents

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:53 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The roots of a tree damaged due to the laying of interlocking tiles on Barewal Road.
Advertisement

On Barewal Road towards Magnet Resort, the work of laying interlocking tiles is being done along both sides of the road. At the same time, a few residents have raised concern over the way trees are being damaged to lay the interlocking tiles. The residents maintained that the NGT guidelines were too strict on damaging trees and for the growth and protection of trees, leave empty space around them.

Advertisement

One of the residents, Major Amarjit Singh (retd), said it was good that interlocking tiles were being laid along the road but at the same time, trees which were there for almost 10 to 15 years should not be damaged or uprooted for laying the same.

Advertisement

He alleged that workers were damaging roots of the trees and no space was being left for watering them.

Advertisement

By stressing on guidelines of the NGT, he said requirement of space was must to protect trees from suffocation and root damage.

“The NGT strictly prohibits covering paver-block construction within 1 m of radius of tree trunks. It mandates the removal of existing concrete within the zone to allow proper variation and water,” he said.

Advertisement

Kirpal Singh from the Horticulture Department, however, said he would get the matter checked and instruct the contractor concerned not to damage any tree while laying the tiles.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts