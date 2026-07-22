Laying of interlocking tiles damaging trees: Residents

On Barewal Road towards Magnet Resort, the work of laying interlocking tiles is being done along both sides of the road. At the same time, a few residents have raised concern over the way trees are being damaged to lay the interlocking tiles. The residents maintained that the NGT guidelines were too strict on damaging trees and for the growth and protection of trees, leave empty space around them.

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One of the residents, Major Amarjit Singh (retd), said it was good that interlocking tiles were being laid along the road but at the same time, trees which were there for almost 10 to 15 years should not be damaged or uprooted for laying the same.

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He alleged that workers were damaging roots of the trees and no space was being left for watering them.

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By stressing on guidelines of the NGT, he said requirement of space was must to protect trees from suffocation and root damage.

“The NGT strictly prohibits covering paver-block construction within 1 m of radius of tree trunks. It mandates the removal of existing concrete within the zone to allow proper variation and water,” he said.

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Kirpal Singh from the Horticulture Department, however, said he would get the matter checked and instruct the contractor concerned not to damage any tree while laying the tiles.