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Home / Ludhiana / Layout okayed, 12-acre biz hub to come up in Ludhiana

Layout okayed, 12-acre biz hub to come up in Ludhiana

Biz site to be developed near Feroze Gandhi Market in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The layout of the commercial site in Ludhiana also reserves space for future development projects. Ashwani Dhiman
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The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has approved the layout plan for a 12.39-acre commercial project near Feroze Gandhi Market, clearing the way for development of 110 commercial units with parking space, wide internal roads and infrastructure at Canal Colony land on Pakhowal Road.

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GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Vikas Heera said, “The planned layout has been approved and we are planning to develop a commercial hub to sell the shops and units to generate more revenue for the GLADA.”

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According to the layout prepared by the Department of Town and Country Planning, Punjab, the pocket will come up on a site adjoining Feroze Gandhi Market, Mini Secretariat and Nehru Sidhant Kender. The plan includes 20 shop-cum-offices (SCOs) and 90 shops. Space has also been reserved for future development projects.

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The layout earmarks nearly 30 per cent of the total land for commercial shops and reserves 19 per cent for parking. The project has been designed with separate entry and exit points, wide internal roads, pedestrian pavements and an 80-foot road to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Ample parking space

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While the commercial complex requires 301 equivalent car spaces, the layout has 416 such spaces.

The plan also includes a chunk spread across 1.88 acres for future development projects. The existing police station has been retained. Around 3.32 acres of land has been kept as a reserved area in compliance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and any development on this portion will depend on further approval.

Officials said the approval of the layout is an important step. With its location close to key government offices and wholesale and retail markets, the project is expected to attract businesses and increase commercial activity in the area.

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