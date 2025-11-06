DT
Home / Ludhiana / LBA boys, girls emerge champions

LBA boys, girls emerge champions

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:51 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Players of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) emerged winners in the boys and girls sections during the 75th Junior Punjab Basketball Championship organised by Sri Guru Hargobind Sports Club, under the auspices of Punjab Basketball Association, that concluded at Gurusar Sudhar near here on Monday. Ludhiana district secured third position in both the categories.

In the boys’ and girls’ groups, Patiala district finished as runners-up, while Mansa district secured the fourth position.

In the matches played on the concluding day, in the boys’ category, Patiala defeated Ludhiana 56-51 and Ludhiana Academy pipped Patiala 84-77, while in the girls section, academy players outnumbered Patiala 58-31.

