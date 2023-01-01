LBA boys, Ludhiana girls log easy wins

Ludhiana, December 31
Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) and Ludhiana district began their campaign on a positive note as the teams scripted easy wins in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, on the opening day of the 73rd Junior Punjab State Basketball Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Saturday.
73rd Junior Punjab Basketball C’ship
The LBA players proved too good for their opponents from Khanna, whom they trounced 55-16 whereas Ludhiana district (girls) recorded a comfortable (28-7) victory against Mansa.
In other matches in the boys’ section, Ludhiana district scripted an easy 46-18 win over Mansa and Muktsar overpowered Kapurthala 88-61, while Moga survived some anxious moments against Gurdaspur before romping home victorious 37-31.
In the second match in girls’ section played between Amritsar and Gurdaspur, the former managed to prevail 37-31.
Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, declared the championship open. He was introduced to the players by Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association, Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...