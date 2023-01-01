LBA boys, Ludhiana girls log easy wins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 31

Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) and Ludhiana district began their campaign on a positive note as the teams scripted easy wins in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, on the opening day of the 73rd Junior Punjab State Basketball Championship held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Saturday.

73rd Junior Punjab Basketball C’ship

The LBA players proved too good for their opponents from Khanna, whom they trounced 55-16 whereas Ludhiana district (girls) recorded a comfortable (28-7) victory against Mansa.

In other matches in the boys’ section, Ludhiana district scripted an easy 46-18 win over Mansa and Muktsar overpowered Kapurthala 88-61, while Moga survived some anxious moments against Gurdaspur before romping home victorious 37-31.

In the second match in girls’ section played between Amritsar and Gurdaspur, the former managed to prevail 37-31.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, declared the championship open. He was introduced to the players by Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association, Ludhiana.