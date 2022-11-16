LBA cagers walk away with titles

Ludhiana, November 15
Players of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) walked away with the winners’ trophies in the girls’ and boys’ sections in the 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Championship, which concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here today. The championship was sponsored by SPS Hospitals.
LBA players made a clean sweep, wrapping up all their matches in both sections and emerged champions.
In the girls’ section, Mohali and Patiala districts secured second and third places, respectively, whereas in the boys’ section, Patiala and Bathinda districts finished at the second and third spots, respectively.
On the final day of the four-day championship during which matches were played on a round-robin league basis, LBA (boys) routed Patiala (90-56) to romp home and in the girls’ section, LBA defeated Mohali (53-14) to lift the trophy.
In other matches, Bathinda thrashed Muktsar (54-51) in the boys’ section and Patiala outwitted Amritsar (64-38) in the girls’ section.
MC Commissioner Dr Sheena Aggarwal was the chief guest during the prize distribution function. She was received by Teja Singh Dhaliwal and JP Singh, general secretary, PBA, and president, LDBA, respectively.
Gurpreet Singh Toor, Iqbal Singh, both former DIGs, Prof Rajinder Singh, Prabhjoy Kaur, former international basketball player, and Vijay Chopra, prominent sports promoter, were among others present on the occasion.
