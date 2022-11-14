LBA girls, boys enter semis of basketball championship

Ludhiana, November 13
Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) players continued their dominance and qualified for the semi-finals in the boys and girls sections in the ongoing 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Championship being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday.
In the boys’ section, besides LBA, Patiala, Bathinda and Muktsar too made it to the semi-finals while in the girls’ group, Amritsar, Mohali and Patiala registered victories in their respective matches to join the LBA in the last four stage.
In the quarterfinals (girls’ category), LBA outclassed Mansa 39-24; Amritsar drubbed Ludhiana 42-13; Mohali overpowered Hoshiarpur 42-31; and Patiala outperformed 28-7 to complete the semi-finals line-up.
In the boys’ section, LBA got the better of Kapurthala 64-41; Patiala overwhelmed Amritsar 67-17; Muktsar outnumbered Ludhiana 51-37 and Bathinda defeated Mohali 59-41 to book berths in the semi-finals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309