LBA girls, boys enter semis of basketball championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 13

Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) players continued their dominance and qualified for the semi-finals in the boys and girls sections in the ongoing 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Championship being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday.

In the boys’ section, besides LBA, Patiala, Bathinda and Muktsar too made it to the semi-finals while in the girls’ group, Amritsar, Mohali and Patiala registered victories in their respective matches to join the LBA in the last four stage.

In the quarterfinals (girls’ category), LBA outclassed Mansa 39-24; Amritsar drubbed Ludhiana 42-13; Mohali overpowered Hoshiarpur 42-31; and Patiala outperformed 28-7 to complete the semi-finals line-up.

In the boys’ section, LBA got the better of Kapurthala 64-41; Patiala overwhelmed Amritsar 67-17; Muktsar outnumbered Ludhiana 51-37 and Bathinda defeated Mohali 59-41 to book berths in the semi-finals.