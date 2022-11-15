LBA players log wins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 14

Continuing with their winning streak, Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) players recorded easy victories in the boys and girls sections in the round-robin league on the third and penultimate day of the 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Championship being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Monday.

In the girls’ section, LBA trounced Amritsar 44-19 and in the boys’ category, academy players won comfortably (51-29) against Muktsar.

In other matches, in the boys’ section, Patiala came out triumphant with being challenged (49-19) against Amritsar and LBA edged out Bathinda 42-14 while Patiala overpowered Muktsar 76-72.

In the girls’ section, Mohali defeated Patiala 54-31, LBA beat Patiala 50-30 and Amritsar outplayed Mohali 55-47.