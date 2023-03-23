LBA players register victories in senior state basketball tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

Players of Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) continued to dominate by recording victories in the men and women sections on the second day of the 73rd Gurdial Singh Malhi Memorial Senior Punjab State Basketball Championship being held at Gureh village near here on Wednesday.

In the men’s section, LBA outperformed Amritsar 81-62 to record second consecutive win. Yesterday, they had overcome stiff challenge before wrapping up the opening match of the championship against Bathinda (86-77).

LBA players in the women’s section too, began their campaign today on a positive note, beating Ludhiana district 62-51.

In another match in the men’s group, Jalandhar got the better of Hoshiarpur 71-65 and in the women’s section, Amritsar proved too good for Sangrur whom they defeated 80-54.

Sukhjit Singh Virk, former sarpanch Sohan Singh, Jarnail Singh, Virpal Singh, Hardeep Singh, Narinder Pal Singh and Aman Khaira were among those present there. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, thanked the dignitaries for sparing time to visit the venue and encourage the sportspersons.