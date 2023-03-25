LBA players win titles

Ludhiana, March 24
Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) players stamped their superiority by clinching titles in the boys and girls sections in the 73rd Senior Punjab State Basketball Championship that concluded at Gureh village. The championship was dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee basketball star Gurdial Singh Malhi of Gureh village.
In the boys’ section, LBA quelled a strong challenge from their rivals from Jalandhar whom they overpowered 73-65 to lay their hands on winners’ trophy while their counterparts survived some anxious moments against Amritsar before wrapping up the issue 79-74 to clinch the title.
Rajdeep Singh Gill, president, Punjab Basketball Association and former DGP, Punjab, gave away prizes to the winners. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary of the association, and other office-bearers namely Yurinder Singh Hayer, Gurjit Singh Romana and JP Singh, besides Sohan Singh, Avtar Singh Bhola, Veerpal Singh, Malwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh were also present on the occasion.
