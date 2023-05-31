LBA trainees to attend NBA’s coaching camp

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 30

Two of the trainees of Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) have been selected to attend an advanced coaching camp at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The coaching stint will be held during the 13th Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp, organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) from June 2 to 5. Top prospects from Asia, Oceania and the Pacific will be imparted coaching at the camp.

Nadar Kaur Dhillon, a student of Class XII at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, is a winner of bronze medal in the Junior National Basketball Championship and gold medal winner in Khelo India Games. Komalpreet Kaur, a student of Class XII at Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines.

Both players were given a send-off by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) at a function held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), said the girls have been selected due to their dedication at national level tournaments under the guidance of their coach Saloni. These players are inspiration for young sportspersons, he said.

Vijay Chopra, Brij Goyal, members of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) executive committee and District Basketball Association were among others present at the farewell function.