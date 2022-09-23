LBA women, Gymkhana Club men log victories in basketball

Ludhiana, September 22
Trainees of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) in the women’s section and Gymkhana Club in the men’s section (21 to 40 years) emerged winners in the ongoing district Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan on Thursday. Competitions for sportspersons (boys and girls, men and women) in the age categories of 21 to 40 years, 41 to 50 years and above 50 years are being held since September 12.
In the men’s category, Ludhiana-I and Police Lines Club secured second and third position, respectively, while in the women’s section, Dr BR Ambedkar Club finished runners-up.
In table tennis (41 to 50 years), Promila Mehta came out triumphant in the women’s section, followed by Reena Verma and Shweta Jain at the second and third place, respectively, whereas in the men’s team category, Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, Aspire Academy and Khanna secured first three positions.
