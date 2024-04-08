LBP chief Ramoowalia meets party workers

Ludhiana, April 7
Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, president of the Lok Bhalai Party (LBP), today held a meeting with party workers in the city.
Addressing the meeting, he said politicians these days were busy in settling scores and only look forward to personal interests. Everyone was busy switching parties for their own personal gains and nobody was worried about the larger public interest.
“They should make plans for improving medical infrastructure or education scenario but nobody seems interested in the same,” the LBP leader said.
He said in the coming elections, he would extend support to the party whose manifesto was found close to his line of thought.
