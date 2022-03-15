LDCA Blues beat LDCA Warriors by 47 runs, enter U-16 cricket final

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

LDCA Blues beat LDCA Warriors by 47 runs to secure berth in the final in the ongoing LDCA (U-16) Junior Cricket League, being played at the GRD Global Education Institute ground, on Hambran Road, here today.

LDCA Reds have already booked their berth in the title clash. The league is being organised to provide U-16 trainees match practice prior to the short listing of players, who will represent Ludhiana district in the ensuing Inter-District Cricket Tournaments.

Batting first, LDCA Blues posted a decent total of 169 runs after losing seven wickets in 35 overs.

The main architects of LDCA Blues innings were Shabd Tangri and Savinay Kakkar, who made 81 and 31 runs, respectively.

For the LDCA Warriors, Karanveer was the most successful bowler, chipping in with four wickets after giving away 30 runs. Raghav, Hasanjeet and Shubhamdeep scalped one victim each.

In reply, LDCA Warriors could muster 122 runs for the loss of eight wickets as they ran short of overs in which the main contributors were Ishmeet Gahir and Shivesh Narula. Ishmeet remained unbeaten on 30 runs while Shivesh scored 30 runs.

For LDCA Blues, the winning side, Sajan, Paras and Vishal captured two wickets each while Shabd and Divyam secured apiece each. The final of the U-16 cricket tournament will be played on March 20.