LDCA holds selection trials

Ludhiana, February 23
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), conducted selection trials to select the U-25 probables at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Thursday.
Anupam Kumaria, honorary general secretary, LDCA, said the selection panel comprising Arun Passi, Mohit Khanna and Deepinder Bir Singh, watched and evaluated the aspirants during the trials.
Players for the Ludhiana U-25 team will be shortlisted from the selected cricketers.
