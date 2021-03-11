LDCA honours U-23 cricketers on winning title

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 6

Players of the Ludhiana district U-23 cricket team, which came out triumphant in the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Championship, were honoured by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) here today. They were felicitated at a function organised at a local hotel.

In the final, played at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, from May 2 to 5, Ludhiana scripted an emphatic five-wicket win over Mansa to lift the winners’ trophy. In addition to this the winners would get cash prize of Rs 1 lakh from the Punjab Cricket Association.

The LDCA honoured the members of the winning team with momentoes and certificates. Besides, Nehal Waehera, skipper of Ludhiana team, was given a cash prize of Rs 31,000 in recognition of his historic innings of 578 runs in the semi-final against Bathinda.

Gaurav Marwaha, coach of the district cricket contingent, was also handed over a cash prize of Rs 11,000 for his contribution towards preparing the boys, who achieved the desired result and brought fame to the city.

Satish Mangal, former Punjab Ranji player and president of the LDCA, along with other office-bearers of the body, congratulated the boys and wished them more success in future competitions. They along with Nehal appreciated in particular left arm spinner Ravi Kumar, who in his maiden inter-district competition, took total 30 wickets and played a pivot role in Ludhiana team’s winning the tournament.