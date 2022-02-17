LDCA Red XI enter cricket final

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 16

LDCA Red XI routed LDCA Green XI by 112 runs to storm into the final of the ongoing LDCA Junior (U-16) Cricket Tournament being held at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on the Hambran road, here today.

In the first semi finals, LDCA Red XI scored 140 runs after losing five wickets in the allotted 35 overs. Kirat Dhawan remained unbeaten on 54 and Rehaan Attri contributed 46 runs. For LDCA Freen XI, Mankaran, Nokhil, Karanveer and Parveen took one wicket each.

LDCA Green XI’s innings folded at 28 runs in just 10.1 overs. For the winning side, Kirat Dhawan excelled with the ball also. He claimed four wickets for 11 runs, while Ayaush Gupta chipped in with three wickets after conceding eight runs.