LDCA Red XI, LDCA Warriors log wins in cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 10

LDCA Red XI and LDCA Warriors registered victories in their respective matches in the Ludhiana D1istrict Cricket Association (LDCA) U-16 Cricket Tournament, played at the GRD Academy grounds here today. In the ninth match, LDCA Red XI beat LDCA Lions by eight wickets. Batting first, LDCA Lions made 48 runs in 26.5 overs. Not a single batsman could reach double figure.

For LDCA Red XI Kirat Dhawan was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 13 runs and Raunak chipped in with two wickets for seven runs whereas Ayush, Jashan and Dhruv captured one wicket each.

LDCA Red XI achieved the target in 24.5 overs after losing just two wickets. Jaiveer remained unbeaten on 26 runs and Rehaan scored 14 runs while Imrozpreet took one wicket for the losing side.

In the second match, LDCA Warriors defeated LDCA Capitals by five wickets. LDCA Capitals scored 82 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 35 overs with Sargunveer and Hemant contributing 31 and 16 runs, respectively.

For LDCA Warriors, Shivesh grabbed three wickets after conceding six runs and Hasanjeet took two wickets for 10 runs. LDCA Warriors made required runs in only 15.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Ishmeet Gahir made 45 runs and Hasanjeet contributed 16 runs while for LDCA Capitals, Shabad Sehgal got two wickets for 16 runs and Sargunveer, Raghav and Kabir took apiece each. —