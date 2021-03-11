LDCA selects 30 women probables in cricket trials

Ludhiana, June 11
Thirty women cricket probables (U-19 and senior) were selected during the trials conducted by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) here at the Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Technology for Girls ground, Rishi Nagar on Saturday.
The panel of selectors shortlisted the players to register with the District Cricket Centre. The probables would be trained by coaches for the upcoming Punjab State Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournaments to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. The camp will start on June 14.
The selected players are Manya Sharma, Akansha Saini, Panmeet Bindra, Manya Verma, Pranjal Kwatra, Chehal, Parneeta, Bhavya, Dipti, Divya Rajput, Vishakha Verma, Sezaljeet Kaur, Malika, Manvi Joshi, Vamshika Joshi, Akshra, Paramjugte, Mehakpreet Kaur, Avineeka, Simran Saini, Seerat Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Harshita Joshi, Harita Joshi, Himiksha and Simranjeet Kaur.
They have been advised to report to coach Raman on June 14 at the Government Polytechnic College ground at 6 am.
