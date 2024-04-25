LDCA selects 50 probables

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 24
Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) selected 50 probables (U-19) after the selection trials held here at GRD Academy ground on Hambran road. Over 130 aspirants attended the trials and the association shortlisted fifty talented and promising cricketers for the district coaching centre for the 2024-25 season, to prepare them for the inter-district tournaments.
The selected probables have been asked to report at GRD Academy ground on April 25 at 4 pm for registration. They are advised to bring with them their digital birth certificates, mark sheet of the previous year (2023-24) and current year’s school bona fide certificate with date of birth duly signed by the head of the school with stamp, passport or voter card as residence proof, passport size latest photographs and Aadhaar card.
The list of selected players, issued by the LDCA president, includes Anmoljeet Singh, Savinay Kakkar, Shivam Verma, Sarthak Tyagi, Shabd Tangri, Karanveer Rana, Gorish Mehndiratta, Nikhil Verma, Yuvraj Pal, Arman Walia, Adhiraj Mangat, Karanveer Singh, Avinash Singh, Vivek Gaur, Dhruv Sachdeva, Laksh Grewal, Sargunveer Singh, Aditya Kapoor, Ishmeet Gahir, Aryan Singh, Prince Jha, Harkarman Singh, Prikisht Behl, Karandeep Singh Sidhu, Jaiveer Singh and Sukhsehaj Singh.
