LDCA selects 58 probables

Ludhiana, March 11
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) selected 58 probables (U-16) in the trials conducted here at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road on March 9 and 10. Around 125 aspirants attended these trials.
The players will undergo coaching/training before finalisation of Ludhiana team to take part in all formats of the game in the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournaments.
