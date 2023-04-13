LDCA shortlists U-19 probables

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 12

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated unit of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), shortlisted the U-19 probables to register them with the centre run by district cricket association here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road.

The association had conducted selection trials on Sunday where as many as 182 aspirants participated.

LDCA president Satish Mangal released the list of selected probables today and advised them to report to coach Gaurav Marwaha on April 15 at 4 pm at the GRD Academy ground. They will be imparted coaching/training to prepare them for the ensuing inter-district tournaments.

The selected probables include Anmoljeet Singh, Bharat, Athar Alam, Karanveer Singh, Jagshan Singh, Rishi Vishwakarma, Karanjot Mangat, Imrozepreet, Karan Bisht, Savinay Kakkar, Shabd Tangri, Tanveer Grewal, Jaiveer Singh, Sukhsehaj, Karanveer Rana, Shobhit Khullar, Yuvraj, Adhiraj Mangat, Armaan Walia, Amtoj Singh, Aradhya Shukla, Pushpendra Yadav, Lakshaydeep Singh Grewal, Dron Dewan, Paras, Priyank Puri, Sarthak Tyagiand Dhruv Sachdeva.

The district cricket association will select the players to form the district team from among the probables.