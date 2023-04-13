LDCA shortlists U-19 probables

Ludhiana, April 12
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated unit of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), shortlisted the U-19 probables to register them with the centre run by district cricket association here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road.
The association had conducted selection trials on Sunday where as many as 182 aspirants participated.
LDCA president Satish Mangal released the list of selected probables today and advised them to report to coach Gaurav Marwaha on April 15 at 4 pm at the GRD Academy ground. They will be imparted coaching/training to prepare them for the ensuing inter-district tournaments.
The selected probables include Anmoljeet Singh, Bharat, Athar Alam, Karanveer Singh, Jagshan Singh, Rishi Vishwakarma, Karanjot Mangat, Imrozepreet, Karan Bisht, Savinay Kakkar, Shabd Tangri, Tanveer Grewal, Jaiveer Singh, Sukhsehaj, Karanveer Rana, Shobhit Khullar, Yuvraj, Adhiraj Mangat, Armaan Walia, Amtoj Singh, Aradhya Shukla, Pushpendra Yadav, Lakshaydeep Singh Grewal, Dron Dewan, Paras, Priyank Puri, Sarthak Tyagiand Dhruv Sachdeva.
The district cricket association will select the players to form the district team from among the probables.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...