LDCA to conduct cricket trials today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 25

Trials to select cricket probables (senior men) will be organised by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on March 26 from 11 am onwards.

LDCA honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria said the selected probables will be enrolled with the LDCA centre run at the same venue.

They will be imparted coaching by skilled instructors before shortlisting the district team for all formats of the game to take part in the state inter-district tournaments.

No selection fee will be charged from the aspirants, Kumaria said.