LDCA to conduct trials for women cricketers today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 23

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), will conduct selection trials to choose women cricketers (U-19 and senior women) at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road, here on March 24 at 3 pm.

LDCA honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria said players born on or after September 1, 2004 are eligible to take part in the trials.

The selected probables will be registered with the LDCA coaching centre where they will undergo training.

The Ludhiana district teams (U-19 and senior) will be finalised from these probables to participate in the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournaments, Kumaria added.