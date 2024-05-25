LDCA to hold trials for senior teams today

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will organise trials to select (senior) cricket probables at GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road here on Saturday at 5 pm.

LDCA secretary Gagandeep Bhalla said the district senior team for all formats of the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournaments would be finalised from these probables.

#Cricket