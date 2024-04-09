LDCA to hold trials to select women cricketers

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 8

Trials to select the U-19 women’s and senior cricketers’ teams will be held at the GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road here on April 10 at 3 pm.

Satish Mangal, president, Ludhiana District Cricket Association, said players born on or after September 1, 2005 can attend the selection trials in the U-19 category, while there is no age bar for the players wanting to be a part of the senior section.

The selected probables will be registered with the coaching centre of the association to prepare them for the upcoming Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournaments. No fee will be charged from the aspirants, he said.

#Cricket