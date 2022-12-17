LDCA to hold U-15 trials tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 16

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated unit of the Punjab Cricket Association, will hold trials to select U-15 players here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road on December 18.

LDCA honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria said players born on or after September 1, 2007 are eligible for the trials. Selected players will attend a coaching camp before their participation in the ensuing Punjab State Inter-District One-Day Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup scheduled to be held from December 24 to January 7, 2023.

Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups that will play matches on league-cum- knockout basis during the two-week tournament.

Players have been advised to report at the venue on December 18 at 11 am.