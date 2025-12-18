Lead story: Agri varsity makes health benefits of black carrots accessible year-round

As winter settles across the state, black carrots make their brief but powerful appearance in local markets. Known for their antioxidant content, they are helpful in boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and keeping the body warm during the cold months.

Families traditionally turn them into kanji, a tangy probiotic drink cherished for their flavour and health benefits. But until recently, the short harvest season meant these benefits faded quickly. Now, scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) are reinventing black carrot products, ensuring their nutritional goodness can be enjoyed year-round.

At the heart of this transformation is the university’s development of controlled fermentation technology using defined lactic acid bacteria (LAB) starter cultures. This scientific approach ensures microbiological safety, consistent flavour, and uniform quality.

“To further overcome the seasonal limitations, we have introduced Refractance Window Dried (RWD) black carrot powder, derived from the high-nutraceutical variety ‘Punjab Black Beauty’. This drying method preserves the vibrant colour, aroma, and nutrient profile of the carrots while reducing processing time and energy consumption. The result is a shelf-stable product that allows kanji to be prepared at any time of the year,” Dr Preetinder Kaur, from Department of Processing and Food Engineering at PAU, said.

The university has also formulated a ready-to-use kanji mix, combining RWD black carrot powder, LAB starter culture, and a standardised spice blend of mustard seeds, black salt, and red chilli. The preparation process is simple: reconstitute the powder in potable water, add the spice mix and inoculum, and allow it to ferment. Within a controlled timeframe, the drink is ready — safe, flavour-rich, and packed with probiotic vitality.

The nutritional profile of black carrots underscore kanji’s potential not just as a traditional refreshment, but as a functional food with health-promoting properties. Rich in antioxidants and bioactive compounds, kanji supports gut health, immunity, and overall wellness, making it a valuable addition to modern diets, adds Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon from the same department.

Importantly, PAU’s validated technologies are available for commercialisation, opening doors for agripreneurs, food startups, and rural women to enter the probiotic beverage market.

“With minimal infrastructure and standardised methods, kanji production can become a viable secondary occupation, especially in regions with surplus black carrot cultivation,” PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said.

“I have been drinking kanji every winter for as long as I can remember,” says 72-year-old Gurmeet Kaur from Ludhiana. “It kept my digestion strong and gives energy. Now that scientists have found a way to make it available year-round, it feels like our old tradition has been given a new life,” she adds.

