Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

After attending seminars/events under the Technical Knowledge Exchange Programme in South Africa recently, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal here on Tuesday said the civic body would focus on saving water in the city. She said the MC would also run awareness campaigns to save water in the city soon.

A team from Punjab, including MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg, visited South Africa from May 23 to 27. Aggarwal shared information that how a city in South Africa recovered from drought. That city was badly hit by drought a few years ago.

Aggarwal said South Africa took special measures to save water. Water meters had been installed there to control the use of water. Moreover, water tariff was much higher in South African cities as compared to the tariff in Ludhiana.

She said the MC, Ludhiana, would soon take concrete measures for saving water. Awareness campaigns would be run in the city, making an appeal to residents to save water. The civic body would take action against those who were found wasting water here.

As the MC is supposed to launch its 24x7 surface water supply (through the Sidhwan canal) project, funded by World Bank, soon, the officials learnt about the surface water supply system in South Africa.

During the five-day programme, the World Bank and the South African administration held events based on various topics such as urban management, water service delivery, municipal finance, intergovernmental fiscal transfers and climate change in South African cities of Pretoria and Cape Town. The team from Punjab was briefed on the new research on these topics, said Ravinder Garg.

It also studied about Mbombela and Cape Town’s water supply system, water sector institutional arrangement, regulation and sport, municipal borrowings, revenue enhancement and property tax. They also learned about informal settlements, solid waste plant and water pressure management systems in cities of South Africa.

MC to install water meters on a trial basis in city

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the civic body was going to install water meters on around 10,000 properties on a trial basis soon to collect information regarding water usage. It is learnt that a proposal in this regard would be presented before the MC House.

Notably, a proposal to instal water meters in the city was opposed in the MC House in the past. Many councillors of different political parties had opposed such a proposal.