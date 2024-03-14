Leased, Rented Properties: Ludhiana MC makes public announcements to recover dues

Ludhiana, March 13
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started making public announcements at markets of the city to expedite recovery of dues from its allottees and tenants of leased/rented properties.
In this regard, the tehbazaari team of Zone B visited the market located below the Cheema chowk flyover and asked allottees of kiosks to pay pending rent.
The civic body officials stated that the allottees have been directed to pay the pending rent/tehbazaari fees, otherwise strict action will be taken against them and the MC can also seal shops in case of default.
Tehbazaari inspector Sunil said the allottees of kiosks under the Cheema chowk flyover had failed to pay rent in the past. Now, they had been directed to pay the pending rent in three days, otherwise the civic body will initiate action against them. It can also seal the kiosks, if they remained adamant and failed to pay the dues.
Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also appealed to residents to avail benefits of one time settlement (OTS) policy for property tax and pay the pending property tax by March 31 with 50 per cent interest and penalty waiver.
