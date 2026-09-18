DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Lecture dwells on bulk water supply project

Lecture dwells on bulk water supply project

Acquaints students with the World Bank-funded project for Ludhiana, its scale, infrastructure and implementation

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

A major shift from groundwater dependence to treated canal water for meeting Ludhiana’s drinking-water needs came into focus during an expert lecture organised by the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The lecture acquainted students with the World Bank-funded Bulk Water Supply Project for Ludhiana, its scale, infrastructure and implementation. Engineer Jaspreet Singh, Communication Specialist, Project Implementation Unit, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and an alumnus of the college, delivered the expert talk.

Advertisement

Singh said the project, supported by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, involved funding of approximately Rs 1,500 crore to the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. Designed to treat canal water and make it suitable for drinking, the project envisages the creation of substantial new infrastructure, including a water treatment plant, 70 water storage tanks and 166 km of distribution pipelines.

Advertisement

“Presently under development, the project is expected to be completed by March 2028. Upon commissioning, it is envisaged to make 58 crore litres of clean drinking water available daily,” Singh informed.

Dr Manjeet Singh, Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, appreciated the project for its focus on providing the basic amenity of safe drinking water on a large scale. He also lauded Jaspreet Singh for contributing to a major public infrastructure project. He said that accomplishments of alumni offered valuable professional exposure and inspiration to students.

Advertisement

Dr Naresh Chhuneja, Chairman, Academic Affairs, drew attention to the multidisciplinary role of agricultural engineers in projects extending beyond conventional agriculture. He sensitised students to how their understanding of water resources and irrigation systems could contribute to the conceptualisation and execution of innovative projects involving canal-based water supply.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts