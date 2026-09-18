Lecture dwells on bulk water supply project

A major shift from groundwater dependence to treated canal water for meeting Ludhiana’s drinking-water needs came into focus during an expert lecture organised by the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The lecture acquainted students with the World Bank-funded Bulk Water Supply Project for Ludhiana, its scale, infrastructure and implementation. Engineer Jaspreet Singh, Communication Specialist, Project Implementation Unit, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and an alumnus of the college, delivered the expert talk.

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Singh said the project, supported by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, involved funding of approximately Rs 1,500 crore to the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. Designed to treat canal water and make it suitable for drinking, the project envisages the creation of substantial new infrastructure, including a water treatment plant, 70 water storage tanks and 166 km of distribution pipelines.

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“Presently under development, the project is expected to be completed by March 2028. Upon commissioning, it is envisaged to make 58 crore litres of clean drinking water available daily,” Singh informed.

Dr Manjeet Singh, Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, appreciated the project for its focus on providing the basic amenity of safe drinking water on a large scale. He also lauded Jaspreet Singh for contributing to a major public infrastructure project. He said that accomplishments of alumni offered valuable professional exposure and inspiration to students.

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Dr Naresh Chhuneja, Chairman, Academic Affairs, drew attention to the multidisciplinary role of agricultural engineers in projects extending beyond conventional agriculture. He sensitised students to how their understanding of water resources and irrigation systems could contribute to the conceptualisation and execution of innovative projects involving canal-based water supply.