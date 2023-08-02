Lecture held on business ethics at agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a guest lecture on ‘Business Ethics and Learning Skills’ for its students here today.

Krishan Kumar Raina, Professor and Head, Department of Business Management, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, was the key speaker.

Raina urged the students to prioritise integrity and moral values in every aspect of their future endeavours. He said ethical practices laid the foundation for building trust with stakeholders, establishing long-lasting relationships, and achieving sustainable success in the corporate world.

Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director of SBS, said "We strive to cultivate not only proficient business professionals but also individuals who uphold strong ethical values.”

