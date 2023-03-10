Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An extension lecture on ‘Career opportunities in Home Science’ was organised by the Department of Home Science, SDP College for Women, on Thursday on the college campus. Dr Kiran Grover, Professor and Head, Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, was the resource person on the occasion. She told students about the career opportunities in the field of Home Science outside the home as well, including in research organisations, teaching, nutrition counselling, interior decoration, etc.

Awareness on breast cancer

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a lecture on ‘Critical health issues of women’. The NSS unit of the college organised the lecture. Dr Sheri Kohli was the resource person for the event. She told students about breast cancer and how it could be diagnosed and treated. The lecture was an effort to reduce the stigma around breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment. The speaker said that women should consult specialists in case of any lump symptoms.

Digital payments awareness week

A lecture on the uses of digital media and its pitfalls was held at GTB National College, Dakha. As part of Reserve Bank of India’s digital payments awareness week programme, Chandigarh RBI’s senior officers Manju Bansal and Neha Kalra visited the college and addressed about 100 students and teachers. College principal Avtar Singh welcomed the guests. The resource persons made the students aware about all methods of digital payments and explained how payments could be made quickly and effectively.