Ludhiana: An extension lecture on ‘Cyber Crime Awareness’ was organised at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, here, on Wednesday. The lecture was delivered by ACP Raj Kumar. Besides, Inspector Jatinder Singh and Rohit from cyber crime unit, expressed their views on social media-related crime incidents. Associate professors Dr Nerotma Sharma, Dr Tripta and assistant professor Dr Harpreet Grewal were the organisers of the event.
Capacity-building programme
A three-day capacity-building workshop on leading transformation for the school principals was inaugurated today at Kundan Vidya Mandir Civil Lines. The objective of this capacity building programme is to enrich, empower and enlighten the entire teaching learning process. The programme-cum-workshop was attended by about 60 principals of leading private schools of the city. The resource persons were Monika Chawla and Sukhdev Singh.
