Lecture on employability skills

Ludhiana: An extension lecture on ‘Resume writing and employability skills’ was organised by the career guidance and counselling cell of SDP College for Women, Ludhiana. Shilpa Miglani Narang, training and placement officer, GNIMT, was the resource person on the occasion. She told students about ways to write resume and enhance employability skills, including how to prepare for an interview. Officiating college principal Sudesh Bhalla gave the vote of thanks and appreciated the efforts of the department for organising the event.

Alumni meet

PCTE Group of Institutes organised ‘Nostalgia-2023’, an alumni meet for the students of 2001-2006 batches. The campus was abuzz with activity as the event witnessed active participation from the alumni of BBA, BCA and MBA courses. To relive old memories, the day-long extravaganza started with a breakfast in the canteen, followed by a formal address by KNS Kang, director general, PCTE Group of Institutes, in which he welcomed the alumni and appreciated their zeal to assemble for the meet despite busy schedules. A revisit to the old classrooms, labs, grounds and other facilities took the alumni to a flashback of their college memories.

Placement drive

The placement cell of BCM College of Education organised a placement drive for the students of outgoing batch (2021-23) to prepare them for the future world of work. Reputed schools of the city participated in the drive. Students answered interview questions asked by senior teachers/coordinators from schools. The placement drive was followed by a feedback session in which teachers from different schools shared their reflections and suggestions. College principal Dr Monika Dua congratulated placement cell in-charges Dr Jasdeep Kaur and Kanwalpreet Kaur on the successful completion of the drive.

Poster-making competition

The NSS unit of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, celebrated Earth Day under the guidance of programme officers Dr Nerotma Sharma, Dr Rekha and Dr Neeraj Kumar. Dr Rekha said: “A poster-making competition on the theme ‘Invest in our planet’ was held on the occasion. NSS volunteers enthusiastically participated in it.” Muskan won the first prize, Navleen Kaur stood second, Aditi got the third position and Navleen Marwaha got the consolation prize. Officiating college principal Dr Satwant Kaur congratulated the participants and appreciated the efforts of the organisers.

World Earth Day observed

Schoolchildren with saplings at Kular Public School, Khanna, during the World Earth Day celebrations. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Doraha: Earth Day was celebrated at Kular Public School, Khanna, under the leadership of school chairman Gurbaksh Singh Bija. Children participated in various activities on the occasion. Different types of saplings were planted by them and teachers told them to look after them. Innovative models of Mother Earth were prepared from waste material, including newspapers, artificial grass, cotton, etc. School director Rupinder Benipal and principal Reva Tandon made children aware about sustainable development and encouraged them to plant more trees. /OC

